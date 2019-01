Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Education Janet Ouko has resigned from her post.

Ouko who made the announcement at a news conference in her office says she wants to pursue other interests.

She gave January 31 as her last date in office.

Ouko who is a governance and education rights advocacy specialist was appointed to the post by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.