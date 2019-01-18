Muslim community in Eastleigh marches against terrorism

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – The Somali community and Eastleigh Business Association have distanced themselves from terrorists who kill innocent people in the name of religion.

While condemning the 14 Riverside Drive attack that left 21 people dead, Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan joined by area residents said Somalis and Muslims are peaceful and do not advocate such killings.

“The community is here to say, no to terrorism; no to extremism; no to violence and Al Shabaab do not enjoy any support from this community. They do not represent or talk on our behalf,” said Hassan.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Abdi Mohamed and Mariam Ali said those who kill innocent people are inhumane, have no religion and should not be allowed to divide the country on religious and tribal basis.

“There is no religion that supports killing and even in the Quran, killing an innocent person is very wrong and against Allah’s commands so I want to remind all Kenyans that we are one and we should all join hands in fighting against these inhumane people,” Ali said.

On his part, Abdul Halifa questioned the manner in which terrorists enter the country calling on the government to seal all security loopholes.

“Our security docket is very strong, we see police officers manning our areas day in, day out. I wonder how these people with bombs, grenades and other explosives come to our country just to cause harm. I call on our government to protect our fellow Kenyans,” Halifa urged.

Ali Salim Gichunge, the main planner earlier thought to have been killed, is among 11 suspects in police custody.

“He is in custody, there must have been confusion (that he had been killed) because his vehicle was at the scene,” detectives said.

The attack was staged by five terrorists and all died – one having blown himself up while four were shot dead.

Gichunge, who is also known as Farouk is from Isiolo and has rented the house in Ruaka that was raided by police soon after the attack.

He is in custody alongside his wife Violet Kemunto according to her birth certificate, but had an identity card with a different name.