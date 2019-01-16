Muslim clerics join other religious leaders to condemn terror attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Muslim leaders have joined other clerics to condemn Tuesday’s terror attack that claimed 14 lives.

The leaders called upon Kenyans to put aside their religious differences and support security agencies in the war on terror.

Addressing journalists at Jamia Mosque on Wednesday, Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) Vice Chair Al-Hajj Hassan said there is no religion that supports the killing of innocent people and that terrorism has nothing to do with religion.

He dismissed claims that terrorists are Muslims saying that they also lost their Muslim brothers in the attack and called upon the people of Kenya to stay calm and shun attempts to divide the country along religious and ethnic lines.

“The so-called acts of terrorism are acts of criminality and has nothing to do with religion. If it was about religion, we could not have bombs blowing up in Somalia where almost 99 per cent of people there are Muslims; there is nothing religious about terrorism this is an act of crime,” he said.

The clerics have also set up a counselling and blood donation center at Chiromo where those in need will be assisted.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga led other leaders in condemning the incident as they called upon Kenyans to be each other’s keeper.

President Kenyatta announced that the operation had come to an end with all the assailants having being eliminated.