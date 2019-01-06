Murathe quits as Jubilee VC, insists Ruto cannot vie in 2022

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – David Murathe says he has resigned as Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman a day after kicking up a storm over DP William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Murathe who spoke at his Nairobi home Sunday said he had written to party Secretary General Raphael Tuju informing him of his decision.

“I find that my position as Jubilee VC is no longer tenable because I cannot sit in NEC (National Executive Committee) with the DP.

He emphasised that the views he expressed Saturday against Ruto’s 2022 bid are personal.

“When I speak, I am speaking for myself. I am not taking my position or brief from anyone else. The sentiments in Mbale, Vihiga and Rarieda are my own personal views and I stand by it.”

He said those who feel wronged should take on him “and stop dragging the name and person of the President into this. The President wants to focus on his Big 4 and legacy.”

He insisted he will seek legal interpretation on whether the Deputy President can vie, saying some people in the party are of the opinion that it is not possible.

He urged for an intellectual conversion to get a way out of the ‘grey matter.’

“The party has not had internal conversations on this matter but I will go to court to seek a constitutional opinion.”