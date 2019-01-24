Muhuri caution schools against religious discrimination

Shares

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 24 – Muslim for Human Rights (Muhuri), a lobby organisation at the Coast has cautioned schools against coming up with policies that might be deemed discriminative against other religions.

On Thursday, there was confusion at the Coast after the Supreme Court set aside a judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal on September 7, 2016 allowing Muslims students of a school in Isiolo to continue wearing hijabs.

The Supreme Court directed that the judgement by Court of Appeal that had asked the Board of Management of St Paul’s Kiwanjani Day Mixed Secondary School to amend rules to accommodate students with religious beliefs requiring them to wear hijabs, should be set aside.

According to the Supreme Court, the petition that had been filed by the Methodist Church challenging an earlier decision of the Court of Appeal did not follow the right procedure.

St Paul’s Kiwanjani School in Isiolo is owned by the Methodist Church of Kenya.

In its decision, the Supreme Court said upon consideration of the whole case, they had come to a decision the case did not follow the right procedure to reach the Apex Court.

“In this view, the court recommends that should any party wish to pursue this issue, they ought to consider instituting the matter formally at the High Court,” read the Supreme Court judgement.

Some media stations reported that the Supreme Court had overturned the Court of Appeal decision, throwing the Muslim population in the country into a panic.

Muhuri chairperson Khelef Khalifa said, “we must all understand this judgement before rushing into conclusion.”

“The Apex Court was categorical that the matter did not follow the right procedure and should be set aside or any person who want to pursue it again, start from the High Court, said Khalifa.”

“However, issues of religion are very emotive. Schools should desist from coming up with policies that might be deemed discriminative,” said Khalifa.

He said 70 per cent of Muslims have gone to Christians schools, but these schools must allow Muslims to follow teachings o the Quran.