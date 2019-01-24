Muhoro, Sarah Serem and 3 others posted for diplomatic jobs

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Five newly appointed ambassadors have been deployed to Kenyan missions in China, Israel, Turkey, Qatar, and Malaysia.

The five, who were nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta in July last year and later approved by the National Assembly, will be presenting their credentials in the coming weeks to Heads of State and government in respective jurisdictions they have been assigned.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma had a session on Thursday with the new envoys who include immediate former Air Force Commander Major General Samuel Thuita who has been assigned to Israel.

Gen Thuita, former Chairperson of the Salaries and Remunerations Commission, Sarah Serem, ex-Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro, former legislator Paddy Ahenda, and Johnson Kimani Ondieki all underwent a mandatory two-month induction before being deployed.

Serem, Muhoro, Ahenda, and Ondieki will serve as top envoys in China, Malaysia, Qatar, and Turkey respectively.

Six former Cabinet Secretaries – Jacob Kaimenyi (Lands), Judy Wakhungu (Environment), Willy Bett (Agriculture), Dan Kazungu (Mining), Cleopa Mailu (Health), Phyllis Kandie (EAC) – in recent months assumed ambassadorial duties in Belgium, France, India, Tanzania, UN (Geneva), and UNESCO.

Bett started his tour of duty in India on July 11 last year when presented his credentials to President Nath Kovind, at his official residence, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Wakhungu presented her credential to French President Emmanuel Macron on August 31, at the Élysée Palace.

The envoys are expected to lead the charge in pursuit of new partners for the implementation of President Kenyatta’s four-fold development plan entailing food security, enhanced manufacturing, affordable housing, and universal healthcare.

CS Juma had in the past indicated that Kenya was aiming to cast its net wider to create new development partnerships as it “mapped the world for partners to leverage on the implementation of the four development pillars.”

“We’re conducting the global mapping exercise to establish the competitive advantage for services and secondly to identify partners who are able to work with our private sector as well as the government to deliver on this agenda at the optimal cost and within the shortest possible time,” she said during her inaugural media briefing in March last year.

The ministry has also set out to open 16 new diplomatic stations among them six missions in Africa over the next three years.

The opening of the new embassies was approved by the Cabinet in May last year in a bid to boost Kenya’s diplomatic footprint which is seen as critical in securing partnerships in the delivery of President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.

In Africa, Kenya will open six full resident Missions in Accra, Abidjan, Dakar, Djibouti, Maputo and Rabat; four consulates in Goma, Lagos, Arusha and Cape Town and two liaison offices in Kismayu and Hargeisa.

A new embassy will be opened in Jakarta in the Asian region with new consulates earmarked in Mumbai (India), as well as Guangzhou and Shanghai both in China.