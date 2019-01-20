MP Kuria roots for a hybrid system of government

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has come out to support a hybrid system of government, in a memorandum sent to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on Friday.

In the proposal, Kuria said, a Prime Minister should be appointed by the President and wants the cabinet to be appointed from sitting Members of Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in what is likely to put him on a collision path with Senators, he is proposing them to be County Speakers.

“Kenya’s Presidential system is structured with only two senior executives at the top tier of leadership; the President and the Deputy President. While this may be ideal in a homogeneous society, it contributes to feelings of exclusion in diverse societies like Kenya,” said Kuria, who recently apologized to President Uhuru Kenyatta, after causing acrimony with accusations that he had neglected Central Kenya during his leadership.

Kuria said Kenyans identify inclusion leadership with members of their communities occupying space in the top tier of leadership hence the need to have Kenya’s executive framework expanded so as to allow for more inclusion.

“While such expansion cannot accommodate every aspect of Kenya’s diversity, it will, when coupled with a strong devolved government system, allow leadership at the top that more effectively reflects the face of Kenya,” the controversial MP said in the proposal, which he wants considered by the BBI team that was established after the March 2018 handshake between President Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga following months of acrimony after two presidential elections held in 2017.

In his proposal, Kuria wants the Prime Minister to have two deputies, and he is calling for the abolition of some seats in in order to reduce the ballooning wage bill brought about by over-representation.

“The public sector wage bill has continued to grow exponentially without a corresponding improvement in service delivery. One of the sectors in which this is evident is the political sector where the number of representatives is unduly high,” he wrote.

He suggested the country to have only 9 nominated members of the National Assembly, three representing people with disabilities, three representing the youth and three representing women.

The Gatundu South lawmaker is also proposing the creation of an effective opposition leader who will also become an automatic member of the National Assembly.