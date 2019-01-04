MP Kuria apologises to Uhuru over ‘harsh’ remarks

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has apologized to President Uhuru Kenyatta over recent ‘harsh’ remarks where accused him of ignoring the Mt Kenya region and focusing on developing areas that voted for the Opposition.

Kuria however insisted that Mt Kenya deserves proportionate development.

The second-term MP has received backlash from a section of Jubilee Party legislators following his remarks during a New Year cross-over celebration concert where he said he also wanted to see President Kenyatta visit the region to commission water projects, roads and electricity.

Kuria criticized the Head of State for only visiting the region to issue certificates to recovering alcoholics.

The vocal MP said the region, which includes Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu counties, is still grappling with underdevelopment and asked the government to uplift it.