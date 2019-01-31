MP Keter’s arrest warrant lifted after he rushes to court

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31- A warrant of arrest issued earlier Thursday against Nandi Hills MP Alfred Meter has been vacated.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi lifted it after the lawmaker presented himself in court later in the afternoon and explained that he thought the Treasury Bills forgery case he is facing alongside two others was listed for mention on Friday.

Keter, two businessmen Madat Saburali and Arthur Sakwa have been out on a Sh2 million bail after they were charged with forgery.

It should have been a pre-trial hearing to confirm whether the prosecution’s evidence had been supplied to the defence team.