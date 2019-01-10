Moses Kuria apologizes to President Kenyatta, promises to work with him

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10- Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has backtracked on his earlier remarks where he had accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of neglecting the Central Kenya region on matters development.

Speaking at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, Kuria who has received backlash from former and current political leaders for his utterances now says that his remarks were not directed to the President and offered his apology.

“I have nothing but utmost respect for President Kenyatta with whom I have worked for a long time towards making Kenya a great nation; in a previous press conference I offered my unqualified apology to the President for any hurt and misconception that my words may have created. I hereby reiterate that apology to the president and my fellow Kenyans,” Kuria apologized.

The second time MP expressed his support for the handshake between Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, adding that he will continue working with both, for the benefit of the country.

“There is nothing wrong with the President launching projects in any part of this country. I have similarly sent an invitation to Hon Raila Odinga to come and launch projects in Gatundu South in the spirit of building bridges,” Kuria said.

“I am a beneficiary of the handshake; since 2007 the only part of Kisumu I could venture is Kisumu Airport- thanks to the handshake I can now freely walk in the streets of Kisumu.”

While telling off his critics, Kuria urged them to tone down and stop taking his remarks out of proportion for their personal political gain.