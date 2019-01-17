More blasts expected as explosives left by Nairobi terrorists detonated

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – Police have warned of more safe blasts at the dusitD2 complex at 14 Riverside Drive as they detonate explosives left behind by the five slain terrorists.

A team of detectives among them the Bomb Disposal Unit were combing the expansive complex to ensure it was safe following the terror attack that left 21 people dead and left tens of others injured.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti urged the public to stay calm saying the detonation process poses no danger to them.

The DCI took over the scene after the rescue operation concluded, with 700 people having been safely evacuated and immediately proceeded with the arrest of two suspects believed to have facilitated the attack.

Meanwhile, DCI Kinoti on Thursday urged members of the public to make available any information that may help the ongoing probe following attack.

In an appeal posted on social media, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations assured anyone willing to share such information of confidentiality.

One can either choose to go report at the DCI Headquarters located on Kiambu Road or call the toll-free police emergency lines 999, 112 0r 911.

“@DCI_Kenya Detectives investigating the #RiversideAttack are appealing to anyone with any kind of information that may help in the investigations to report in Confidence @DCI_Kenya HQs or at any Police Station. You can also Call @NPSOfficial_KE Emergency Hotlines ~999, 112 & 911,” reads the appeal.

Of those killed, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said 16 were Kenyans, one Briton, an American while three of others believed to be Africans were yet to be identified.

It has emerged that the five attackers, who were all killed by Special Forces, had frequented the complex weeks before they executed the attack.

A waiter at a hotel within the complex said he had served them coffee a few days before the attack.

Miraculously, they spared him on the fateful day when he witnessed six of his colleagues being shot, with two dying on spot.

“I knew one of them because he had a big scar on one of his hands,” he said. “I saw them. They shot six of my friends, four didn’t die but two succumbed,” he said.

The attackers, he said, spoke in fluent English.

On Wednesday, families flocked to the City Mortuary for viewing and identification of bodies in an exercise full of emotions.

Two victims of Muslim faith have since been buried at the Langata Public Cemetery.