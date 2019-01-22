Memorial service to be held for Cellulant staff killed in attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – A memorial service will be held on Tuesday morning for six employees of Cellulant, an online payment solutions provider who were killed at the 14 Riverside Drive complex during last week’s terror attack.

The memorial will be held at Christ is The Answer Ministries church on Valley Road from 10am.

The Cellulant employees killed include a product developer, an information security expert, a manager, a quality assurance officer, a software engineer, and an implementation engineer.

Ashford Kuria headed the Product Development Department, with Cellulant management saying, “his knowledge of everything about everything was hilarious because he spent much of his time quietly working on his projects.”

Dennis Mwaniki, who worked as the Head of Information Security, was mourned as a “very humble man.” Mwaniki is a former president of the Rotaract Club of Nairobi.

“His intellect and quick thinking got Cellulant our ISO27001 information security certification,” the company co-founded by Ken Njoroge and Bolaji Akinboro said of him.

Head of Cellulant’s hub – Jeremiah Mbaria – was described as a brother and a mentor, “he was not just a leader,” a tribute message read.

“He guided his team with humility and corrected with humour. He loved God and everyone he came across and challenged his team to work on bettering themselves.”

John Ndiritu worked as a Quality Assurance Tester. One of Cellulant’s clients he worked for was Ecobank, a leading regional banking group in West Africa which also has outlets in Kenya.

Ndiritu also led teams that provided bulk short message service solutions to various entities.

The attack staged by five al-Shabab-linked terrorists also claimed the life of Kelvin Gitonga, an engineer Cellulant described as “passionate about his job and everything Java Script.”

The sixth staff member killed in the attack was also an engineer. Wilfred Kareithi worked as the Implementation Engineer and leader of Cellulant’s Global Delivery Team.

He was remembered as an energetic person who epitomized the firm’s motto: make it possible.

Top government officials including ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru will attend the memorial service.