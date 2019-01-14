Mbarak to be sworn in as EACC boss with promise to slay graft

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14- Incoming Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak will be sworn into office on Monday in a ceremony to be presided over by Chief Justice David Maraga at the Supreme Court.

The follows the approval of his appointment by the National Assembly on December 18 last year.

The former military intelligence officer will take over from Halakhe Waqo, whose term has ended.

He comes to the position when the Government has heightened the war on corruption, with EACC being part of the multi-agency team meant to fight the vice, responsible for loss of massive resources from the public coffers.

The anti-graft body has overtime been put on the spot over a few successful cases of prosecution.

Mbarak has committed to see the Commission develop and implement a framework for asset tracking and asset recovery.

Among his focus, Mbarak has listed utilizing technology to curb corruption, streamlining of investigative circles and collaboration with the Asset Recovery Agency to ensure stolen assets are recovered as his four-point agenda during his tenure.

During approval sittings, Mbarak noted that devolution is an area where there is a lot of corruption and leakages are prevalent and said there must be a proactive approach to identifying corruption in counties.

The Retired Major in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) vowed that he will fight off any attempts to influence or interfere with his work or the work of the Commission in executing their mandate.

Mbarak who beat 13 other shortlisted applicants to clinch the risky job pledged to ensure that the war on corruption is won, promising to deal decisively with both high impact and low impact cases.