Matiangi: We want more females in top police command

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 21 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said he wants more female officers in the top cadre of the security sector.

On Monday, during a meeting with all security commanders in the National Government administration and National Police Service, Matiangi said there are many female officers who have performed exemplary well in their duties.

“We want to see more female county commissioners and deputy county commissioners. We are hungry for more women,” said Matiangi.

In a police reshuffle that was announced on Monday by Inspector General Joseph Boinnet, seven women county police commanders made the list.

They are Naomi Nzilani who was deployed to Bomet County, Leah Kithei (Kirinyaga), Catherine Mugwe (Nyamira) and Beatrice Gachago (Kajiado).

Others are Lydia Adamba (Kitui) and Esther Seroney (Homa Bay).

Matiangi said robust women officers should be given opportunities to lead in the security sector.

“The security sector should not be a male-dominated sector,” he added.