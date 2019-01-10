Matiangi makes administrative changes to enhance governance

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has made administrative changes within the ministry in what he says is aimed at ‘enhancing leadership at all levels of governance’.

The changes that affect fifty senior officers are meant to align the Government administration with the new police command structure that saw Kenya and Administrative police merged.

Among the notable changes include the naming of William Kang’ethe as the Principal Administrative Secretary in the Interior docket while Wycliffe Ogallo is the new Secretary National Administration with Moffat Kangi named the new Secretary Internal Security.

Outgoing Nairobi County Commissioner Peter Thuku has been named the Secretary in charge of peace-building and conflict management and disaster response with Flora Mworoa taking his place while former North Eastern Regional Commissioner Ambassador Mohamed Saleh is the new Liaison Secretary under Interior docket.

“It is necessary that from time to time we strengthen and enhance our leadership teams both at the headquarters and in the field,” the CS said in a statement.

County Commissioners names include Frederick Shisia (Nyeri County), Samson Ojwang (Kirinyaga), Wilson Wanyanga (Kiambu), Mohammed Barre (Murang’a), Joseph Kanyiri (Lamu), John Ondego (Isiolo), Olaka Kutswa (Mandera), Pauline Dola (Kisumu), Michael Tialal (Siaya) and Layford Kibaara in charge Wajir County among others.

Wilson Nyagwanga, Anne Ngetich , James Kianda, Mongo Chimwaga, Wilson Njega, John Elungata and Isaiah Nakoru have also been confirmed as the Central region, Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley, Nairobi, Coast and Eastern Regional Commissioners, respectively.