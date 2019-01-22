Matiangi: Government will end extra-judicial killings at the Coast

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 22 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said the government will put an end to extra -judicial killing of suspects at the Coast.

After a closed-door security meeting with Civil Society Organisations at Uhuru na Kazi building in Mombasa Tuesday. Matiangi said the government will respect the rule of law.

“We shall have respect to the rule of law and lives of citizens of this country,” said Matiangi.

He said rogue cops who are accused of extra-judicial killings will be reined in. “No one is above the law,” he said.

Matiangi said through open consultations, security will be well managed.

“When there will be a mistake, we shall openly resolve it. We should also avoid condemning police service. The least we can do is to support them,” he assured.

The CSOs at the coast have complained of rampant extra-judicial killings by police.

Muslims for Human Rights said at least 71 people have either been killed or forced to disappear since 2017.

Executive Director Hassan Abdille said at least 34 were killed and over 37 disappeared.

Mombasa recorded the highest cases of killings at 18, followed by Tana River where five people were killed, Kwale and Lamu had four cases each and Kilifi had three.

In cases of forceful disappearance, Tana River had 17 cases, Mombasa nine, Lamu six and Kilifi eight.

“We need to put an end to this. We are happy by the consultation approach the government has taken,” he said.

Those who attended the meeting were some 30 CSOs from the region, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet.

Others were Director of Criminal Investigation boss George Kinoti, Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Hajji and Independent Policing Oversight Authority Chairman Ann Makori.