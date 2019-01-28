Marende among 10 to be vetted for Police Service Commission job

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Former Speaker Kenneth Marende is among 10 applicants who will be vetted Monday for the position of chairperson of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch, Lucy Karuru, Albert Bwire and Kinuthia Wamwangi will be interviewed on Tuesday.

The panel chaired by Stephen Kirogo is seeking to recruit three commissioners from the public, a chairman and two others who are retired police officers.

The recruitment follows the exit of the former commissioners and chairman Johnston Kavuludi after serving for six years.

Others shortlisted for the post include Eliud Kinuthia, Zachary Mwangi, Elijah Kodoh, Peter Ole Nkuraiya, Mukutar Abdi, Lucy Wanja, Elijah Nduati, Irene Wanyoike and Margaret Cheboiywo.