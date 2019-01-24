Man jailed for 20 years for defiling 15-year-old girl

Shares

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Jan 24 – A Makueni court has jailed a man for 20-years for defiling a 15-year old girl.

Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mayamba handed Charles Kimanthi the jail term after the court found him guilty of defiling the minor, an offence he committed in November last year at Mbondo village in Kaiti sub-county.

In his judgement, the magistrate said the evidence produced in court by prosecution witnesses was sufficient and beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offence.

“I am satisfied that the evidence before this court is sufficient and I have no doubt that the suspect committed the offence,” Mayamba said in the ruling.

Last year, Mayamba sentenced a 30-year old man to 80 years in jail for defiling his five-year old daughter.