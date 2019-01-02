Lapses in curriculum rollout won’t be tolerated, Amina warns

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 – Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has unveiled details of how the Competency-Based Curriculum will be rolled out when schools commence their 2019 academic year on Thursday.

Speaking after meeting senior Education Ministry Field Officers including County Directors of Education and Quality Assurance Officers on implementation of the new curriculum, the CS said that under the pilot curriculum, lessons for Pre-Primary 1 and 2 and Grades 1 to 3 are to last for 30 minutes.

She further stated that the ministry will release a circular which will detail how lesson timetables will be prepared where learners in pre-primary class will have five lessons while those in lower primary will have seven lessons per day.

“I expect all directorates and semi-autonomous government agencies of the ministry to carry out their mandate expeditiously to ensure that the implementation and rollout of CBC starts smoothly and effectively. I also expect each and every one of you to gear up for an intensive year where excuses and lapses in putting together basic instruments to drive this process shall not be tolerated,” she told the meeting.

CS Mohamed ordered field officers to visit schools to ensure strict compliance with the new curriculum slated to begin Thursday countrywide.

“I am directing the Director of Quality Assurance and Standards to step up the directorate’s game this year. The officers must comb every school to ensure that the CBC is implemented to the letter and that no school charges any levies contrary to the policy of free primary education and free day secondary education programmes.”

“We will conduct a nationwide monitoring exercise starting next week to ensure that the CBC and 100 per cent transition programmes take off as smoothly as we expect them to and remain steady and successful,” she added.

A special help desk and call centre will be established at the KICD to respond to public inquiries regarding the CBC.

She said the ministry and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development will ensure that course books and teacher guides required for implementation of CBC are available in schools on time.

In PP1 and PP2, the list contains titles on the following activity areas: Language Activities, Mathematical Activities, Environmental Activities, Psychomotor and Creative Activities and Religious Education Activities.

In Grades one, two, and three, the list contains titles in Kiswahili Activities, Literacy Activities, English Activities, Mathematics Activities, Environmental Activities, Hygiene and Nutrition Activities, Christian Religious Education, Hindu Religious Education, Islamic Religious Education and Movement and Creative Activities.

The CS assured parents and learners that the government will do everything possible to ensure that learning continues uninterrupted in schools despite an impending strike by teachers.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, Teachers Service Commission, Kenya National Examinations Council and Kenya Education Management Institute have been tasked with organising training sessions for teachers, Curriculum Support Officers, Sub-county Directors of Education and Quality Assurance and Standards Officers.