KNUT rejoins COTU after parting ways 53 years ago

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has rejoined the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) after 53 years in a move expected to safeguard the rights of teachers at all levels.

This came after the union ditched the Trade Union Congress of Kenya (TUC-K) and Secretary General Wilson Sossion described it as a historic decision that will unite workers in the country.

He said the decision to come together was as a result of reflections during meetings between both KNUT and COTU.

“KNUT being the single largest and well-resourced trade union in the country today rejoins COTU after 50 years to assist the labour centre and bring together unity and cooperation of workers in this country to spur the country’s economic development,” he stated.

“It is also going to be history on my part that KNUT is reaffiliating with COTU when I am the Secretary General.”

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli observed that it will further ensure the country remains relevant both locally and internationally.

“We will be in a position to articulate both pending, current and future issues together as an entity an as a strong labour movement not only in this region but in the entire world. We are going to be over million members in Central and East Africa,” he stated.

He assured that COTU will not interfere with the internal workings of KNUT since it does not meddle with the affairs of its affiliates.