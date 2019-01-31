Kibwana walks out of ‘abusive marriage’ with Kalonzo’s Wiper

Shares

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has cut ties with the Wiper party, saying he cannot be in an “abusive marriage.”

Kibwana went ahead to ask Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to remove him as the party chairman, if he wishes to.

He announced the development in Makueni where he blamed Musyoka for using his juniors to fight him politically.

“We know he has been using some junior Wiper politicians to frustrate me. You remember the other day, he even used former MCAs to insult me at a funeral in my home county,” said Kibwana.

He narrated how he has been patient with the party but said his ideologies and those of Wiper do not match.

Kibwana also faulted Musyoka over the way he has been managing the party.

“During the funeral of Kalonzo’s dad, he announced to be the President’s errand boy and said no one should question him. He was pointing fingers at me since he knew very well I will question,” said Kibwana.

“You cannot call your party Wiper Democratic then kill the democracy in it. If you don’t let people questions, what do you imply?” he posed.