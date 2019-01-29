Key ruling due for 5 Garissa varsity terror suspects

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – A Nairobi court will on Tuesday rule whether five suspects charged over the Garissa University terror attack will be put on their defence.

This follows conclusion of the hearing in which Trial Magistrate Francis Andayi was told how the five allegedly conspired to commit terrorism leading to the death of 148 people mainly students in 2015.

Mohamed Ali Abdikar, Hassan Aden Hassan, Sahal Diriye, Osman Abdi and Rashid Charles Mberesero are said to have been in constant communication with the attackers.

They have denied a total of 156 counts over the attack and the charges include the killing, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, committing a terrorist act and being members of a terrorist group.

Prosecution counsel Carole Sigei said data and communication retrieved from mobile phones seized from them showed that they were in constant communication with the four terrorists who staged the attack.

Sigei told the court that there was both circumstantial and direct evidence linking the five to the attack.

She said a number of witnesses who testified saw some of the accused persons while intelligence officers were able to trace them to Mandera, a few days after the attack.