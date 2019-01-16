Kenya safe and secure, President Kenyatta assures

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday assured members of the public of their security and safety after the government forces neutralized a terror attack at the dusitD2 complex on 14 Riverside Drive.

In a televised address to the country, the Head of State said the government is not taking the threat of terrorism lightly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Throughout the breadth of Kenya and in our immediate neighbourhood, multiple security efforts are underway to detect, deter, disrupt and defeat any terrorist operative or group. We are on the highest alert, and shall remain so. I assure every Kenyan and foreign visitor that you are safe,” he assured.

He urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to authorities for action to be taken.

“Security is a joint responsibility between citizens and government. We secure our families, communities and our nation by building a seamless partnership. We should not allow these people any shelter among us. I urge you to make sure that you inform the police and authorities of any suspicious individuals or actions you have noticed.”

The President declared that the government would not be deterred from its comprehensive approach in achieving inclusive and sustainable peace throughout the country.

“We are in the process of building a new Kenya that is prosperous, secure, and inclusive, and in which every Kenyan has an opportunity to thrive. We will allow no one to derail or frustrate our progress. No one in Kenya today, or at any time, should doubt our resolve to maintain security in our country, our determination is unswerving. We have prevailed and shall always prevail over evil,” he emphasised.

President Kenyatta welcomed messages of the solidarity from international and other leaders in the country and urged them “to condemn in no uncertain terms this evil and make sure to emphasize that it belongs outside our human community.”

“Our leaders should speak out strongly, as we pursue the owners, facilitators and sympathizers of these groups knowing that they are an enemy that we will pursue and offer no relief,” the Head of State concluded.