Kenya Railways sues NLC over failure to pay SGR land compensation

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Kenya Railways has taken the National Land Commission (NLC) to court over failure to compensate project affected persons of Nairobi-Naivasha Phase 2A of the Standard Gauge Railway.

NLC has been accused of refusing to pay 1,090 persons whose land was compulsorily acquired to facilitate the project.

NLC is said to have received Sh17.7 billion from the National Treasury between October 26, 2018 to date.

But despite receipt of the said monies, NLC has since refused to act. “Even with repeated demands and knowledge of implication of its actions no money has been released to the landowners,” argues KR.

Following NLC’s inaction, KR claims some portions of the project have stalled and may affect the May 31, 2019 deadline.

KR entered into a contract with China Communications Construction Ltd for the construction of the Nairobi-Naivasha SGR of 120km for Sh1.4 billion.

Wrangles within the Muhammad Swazuri-led commission following his indictment over corruption allegations is believed to be delaying the compensation process.

KR now wants NLC compelled to pay the monies within a fortnight to facilitate work of the SGR project.