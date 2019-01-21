KDF thwarts attack at two construction firms in Garissa

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21- Two construction companies in Garissa came under attack Sunday night from suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists were repulsed by Kenyan soldiers.

According to authorities, the attack on the two Chinese construction firms occurred at about 9pm.

A team of Kenya Defence Forces alongside police officers repulsed the attackers. There were no reports of casualties.

“We fled to the bushes, but security officers were very swift. The attack was thwarted,” a construction worker who did not want to be named told Capital FM News.

Authorities have intensified security operations across the country especially in counties along the porous Kenya-Somalia boarder.

This came less than 12 hours after police arrested three suspects, two from Somalia and a Kenyan in Hagadera, Garissa County.

According to detectives, the two had just returned to the country from neighbouring Somalia.

Police recovered three pistols and 23 rounds of ammunition.

According to Northeastern Regional Commander Paul Soy, the two were aboard a hired vehicle and had directed the driver to avoid routes likely to be manned by authorities.

Security officers have been conducting operations in the vast Dadaab sub-county which is home to thousands of refugees and along the border in a bid to flush out Al-Shabaab militants, their sympathisers, and financiers believed to be hiding there.

This follows the Tuesday afternoon terror attack at 14 Riverside Drive staged by five slain attackers leaving 21 dead.

Garissa County has been a victim of terror attacks over the time and was worst hit on April 2, 2015, when Al-Shabaab militants stormed the Garissa University College killing 148 people and injuring 78.

Majority of those killed were students.

-Days of heightened vigilance-

After resounding calm across the country, the threat of terror emerged once again, this time targeting 14 Riverside Drive, a luxurious complex in Nairobi on January 15.

An attack that left 21 dead while tens others sustained gunshot injuries.

Kenya’s Special Forces killed four of the attackers while one blew himself up.

Six suspects are being held at the Kilimani Police Division for a month as detectives conclude investigations.

More suspects have been arrested and are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.