Jubilee won’t field candidates in Ugenya and Embakasi by-elections

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – Jubilee Party will not be fielding candidates for the forthcoming parliamentary by- elections for Ugenya and Embakasi South constituencies.

According to the party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju, the decision was reached after wide consultations by its leadership.

“After wide consultations, the Jubilee Party leadership has decided that the Party shall not be fielding candidates for the forthcoming parliamentary by-elections in Ugenya and Embakasi South constituencies. This is in the spirit of furthering the steps of constructive engagements with the other main parties engaged in the contest and with an eye on the bigger picture,” he said in a statement.

Tuju said the party was acting in the best interest of various initiatives that will reduce political tension in the country after a divisive electoral period in 2017.

He further urged those that will take part in the by-elections to do so with maturity and decorum ensuring that they maintain peace.

The two parliamentary seats fell vacant after the Supreme Court nullified the August 8 elections of MPs Christopher Karani of Ugenya and Julius Mawathe (Wiper) of Embakasi South on grounds that they were not validly elected.

The petition is Embakasi South was filed by former MP Irshad Sumra of (ODM), while Karani’s election was petitioned by former MP David Ochieng who lost by about 200 votes.

The by-elections for the two constituencies will be held in April 5.