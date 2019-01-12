IGAD boss briefs Raila on infrastructure projects in the Horn of Africa

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Mahboub Maalim on Friday paid a courtesy call to ODM leader Raila Odinga in his capacity as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development.

Maalim congratulated Odinga for his appointment to the continental assignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to brief the former Prime Minister on the various ongoing infrastructural project in the Horn of Africa, including the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor.

“Infrastructure and energy resource development would ensure faster realization of both the AU Agenda 2063 and UN Sustainable Development Goals,” he stated.

He added that these two factors were the biggest enablers of development and invited Odinga to visit the IGAD Secretariat in Djibouti to further discuss economic integration matters and other issues affecting the region.

Raila outlined some of the activities he will be undertaking in the coming months, including visits to all regional economic communities such as IGAD.

He cited the importance of connectivity to spur regional and continental development.

“With the support from the regional organizations like IGAD, I will do my best to raise resources to complete all connectivity projects for free movement of people, goods and services,” Raila reaffirmed.

He stressed that IGAD remains fully engaged and committed to the realization of the continent’s massive infrastructure and development needs.