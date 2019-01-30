IG orders prosecution of anyone with attire similar to police uniforms

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Inspector General of Police has ordered the arrest and prosecution of anyone found in illegal possession of clothes similar to military or police uniforms.

Boinnet stated that this is creating confusion amongst members of the public as to who is a genuine member of the security agencies.

He observed that criminals also masquerade as police officers and at the same time terrorise members of the public.

He emphasised that the practice must stop as it is against the law to wear clothing that have any resemblance to military or police uniforms.