IG names new regional commanders in police restructuring

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 – Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet on Thursday announced a new list of Regional Police Commanders.

He said those affected by the changes will not lose their jobs but have been redeployed.

“This in effect means that the Regional Police Commanders from the Kenya Police and Administration Police Service have been recalled, retain their ranks and we have deployed them elsewhere within the National Police Service; none has lost their jobs. They are still in service,” the police chief told a news conference outside his Jogoo House office.

The IG named Marcus Ochola as the new Regional Police Commander for Coast Region.

Eunice Kihiko takes over Eastern Region Police Command while Judy Lamet takes command of Central Region.

Ndunda Ndolo is the Regional Commander in Nairobi, Edward Mwamburi takes charge of the Rift Valley and Paul Soi is the Regional Police Commander in North Eastern Region.

Rashid Yakub and Vincent Makhoha have been posted to head the Western and Nyanza Police Regional Commands.

Boinnet said he will be making similar announcements about county commanders before the end of the month.

“These officers have been deployed to their new regions and the (National Police Service) Commission – which is not fully constituted – through its CEO has been informed but once it is fully formed, the first order of business will be considering our new deployments and subsequently will translate them to transfers,” he said.