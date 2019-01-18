IEBC begins search for Chiloba’s replacement

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – The Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission (IEBC) is calling on qualified candidates to apply for the position of Chief Executive Officer.

In an advertisement on its website, the commission said eligible candidates should tender their application before January 31.

The post was previously held by Ezra Chiloba who was sacked in October 2018 after being found culpable for committing procurement irregularities during the 2017 General Election.

IEBC says applicants for post should be holders of a degree from a recognized university, have 15 years proven relevant experience in either electoral management, public administration, law, and political science, five years of which must be at comparable senior management level, preferably the public sector.

Responsibilities for the CEO will include executing decisions of the commission, assignment of duties and supervision of employees, facilitating commission mandate and ensuring staff compliance with public ethics and values.

As the head of the Secretariat and the accounting officer of the electoral body, the CEO shall hold office for a term of five years but shall be eligible for re-appointment for one further term of five years subject to satisfactory performance.