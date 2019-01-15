I previously served 14 Riverside Drive attacker – waiter

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15- A waiter in one of the eateries at 14 Riverside Drive says he has been serving the attackers coffee over the past few days.

The waiter was rescued on Tuesday night after hours inside what he termed as “hell.”

“I knew one of them because he had a big scar on one of his hands,” he said. “I saw them. They shot six of my friends, four didn’t die but two succumbed.”

But somehow, they spared him.

The attackers, he says, spoke in fluent English.

“Why are you killing our brothers and sisters in Somalia? They no longer attend Madrassa,” they shouted before firing, he told Capital FM News.

CCTV footage from the complex, shows at least four attackers entering, some carrying automatic rifles.

However witnesses say there were more attackers inside.

Kenya’s Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi told journalists Tuesday night that the situation has since been put to control.