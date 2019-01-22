I lived with a brain tumour for 10yrs before diagnosis

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Virginia Wangari got the shock of her life after going for a routine check-up in hospital, when was told that she was going to die.

It all began when she started having sporadic headaches and she never took them seriously more than 10 years ago before she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

ADVERTISEMENT

She at times ignored them and when they got too severe, she resorted to self-medication with a variety of pain killers.

“I used to have headaches which would come and go. During this period, I would just take pain killers to help me,” she told Capital FM News.

She only realized that the situation was dire when she lost hearing on her left ear in 2011, but when she went to hospital, no conclusive diagnosis was forthcoming.

It became worse in 2017 when she completely lost hearing in both ears and after going for a CT Scan, found that she had a brain tumour.

“Following the headaches, I went for a CT Scan and I was really shocked, and I did not even know anything about tumours. I was only familiar with the various forms of cancer,” she stated.

She told Capital FM News that the tumour was a huge one as it had developed for a period of 10 years but she had no idea.

No institution was giving hope until she came across the Brain Spine and Rehabilitation Hospital in Parklands where she met Dr Peter Wanyoike who is the Chief Neurosurgeon at the institution.

She stated that Dr Wanyoike assured her that she would be well and after a successful surgery regained both her hearing and her sight which was gradually growing dim.

According to Dr Wanyoike, should one start having headaches which come on a regular basis, they should go for a check-up to rule out the possibility of having a tumour.

He advises that other than catching ailments or afflictions in time, this will help one know what is affecting them and to plan accordingly.

“It is very simple. When you have headaches and on a regular basis, it is good to go for a check-up. Better yet, make it regular so that no disease hides in your body,” he stated.

According to research, unexplained headaches especially for someone who may not have been prone to them is a red flag and should never be ignored.