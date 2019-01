Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1- Family and friends are appealing for help from Kenyans to find Elvis Munyi Kiiru who has been missing since 3 rd December 2018.

Elvis who is 19 yrs old was last seen in Makuyu, Murang’a wearing a white T-shirt, black and white trousers and black and white canvas shoes.

Those who may come across Elvis may contact +24722309225 or report to the nearest police station.