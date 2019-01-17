Help detectives nab 14 Riverside Drive attack planners

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – Detectives are now appealing to members of the public to make available any information that may help the ongoing probe following the 14 Riverside Drive terrorist attack that has claimed 21 lives.

In an appeal posted on social media, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations assured anyone with information of confidentiality.

One can either chose to go report at the DCI headquarters located along Kiambu Road or call the toll-free police emergency lines 999, 112 0r 911.

“@DCI_Kenya Detectives investigating the #RiversideAttack are appealing to anyone with any kind of information that may help in the investigations to report in Confidence @DCI_Kenya HQs or at any Police Station. You can also Call @NPSOfficial_KE Emergency Hotlines ~999, 112 & 911,” reads the appeal.

Already detectives have nabbed two suspects in Ruaka, and Eastleigh believed to have played a role to assist the five terrorists, all killed by Special Forces during the rescue operation.

The Tuesday afternoon attack claimed the life of one police officer.

Of those killed, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said 16 were Kenyans, one Briton, an American while three of others believed to be Africans were yet to be identified.

It has emerged that the five attackers frequented the complex weeks before they executed the attack.

A waiter at a hotel within the complex said he had served them coffee a few days before the attack.

Miraculously, they spared him on the fateful day when he witnessed 6 of his colleagues being shot. Two died on spot.

“I knew one of them because he had a big scar on one of his hands,” he said. “I saw them. They shot six of my friends, four didn’t die but two succumbed,” he said.

The attackers, he said, spoke in fluent English.

On Wednesday, families flocked to the City Mortuary for viewing and identification of bodies in an exercise full of emotions.

Two victims of Muslim faith have since been buried at the Langata Public Cemetery.