Headmaster arrested after he sent pupils away, closed school

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 5 – Nyanza Regional Commissioner Moffat Kangi has ordered the arrest of a primary school teacher in Bondo, Siaya County and a local administrator for failing to open the school for this year’s term as directed by the Ministry of Education.

The head teacher of Kasau Primary School Samuel Aketch Agola and the local area assistant chief Margaret Anyango were picked up by police officers after the school failed to open January, 3 2019.

“The CS Education directed schools to open on 3rd January 2019. A few head teachers in Nyanza region expressed dalliance in promoting strike activism even after the court ordered the contrary,” Kangi said in a statement to newsrooms.

Kangi noted that Aketch unilaterally released pupils on the first school day until further notice.

“The misconduct of the head teacher is not only an infringement on the student right to education but also an affront to government education policies,” he says.

He faulted the local administrator “for sleeping on the job” noting that the failure to ensure the school was opened for learning is an act of negligence of duty and insensitivity to community needs.

Kangi says the two suspects recorded statements at Bondo Police Station and will be processed for prosecution.

“The government will ensure all pupils remain in schools and that schools are secured,” he said.

Kangi is set to the visit the school on Monday in the company of education officials from the region and Siaya County to ensure learning go on as usual.

He sent out a warning to officers frustrating government policies that they will face dire consequences.