Govt to register all Kenyans and foreigners in the country from mid February

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31- The Government will start the National Integrated Identity Management System registration of all Kenyans and foreigners in the country from mid February this year.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Thursday said everything is ready for the roll out of the exercise which will be piloted in 15 counties.

“We have done a lot of training and we have procured the kits they are 31,500, and we are ready to roll out the exercise on pilot basis and this will run for 45 days,” he said.

Kibicho said information will be captured by use of biometric kits and data capture forms adding that they will capture fingerprints and facial features.

He cautioned those giving misleading information on DNA saying that only 10 fingers and facial features will be captured.

“This form will be asking your bio data; that is your name, your citizenship, parents, education, physical disabilities if there is any,agricultural activities and employment status, only 10 finger prints and your photo nothing else,” said Kibicho.

Kibicho said the details captured will be consolidated and the kits will be left with assistant chiefs so as to use them in recording a birth or a death.

This exercise is aimed at having one central point which will serve as the single source of truth on someone’s identity for enhanced service delivery.

Physical appearance for registration is a mandatory.

At least an identification document e.g birth certificate, ID, driving licence, KRA pin etc will be required during registration.

The system is part of the measure in realizing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.

On food security, NIIMS will facilitate biometric registration of farmers which will inform access to subsidized farm inputs.

On access to Universal Health Care, NIIMS will enhance access to health care through NHIF registration and it will be able to identify fraudulent persons through inaccurate data.

On affordable housing, NIIMS will inform planning and investment in affordable housing and on manufacturing NIIMS will identify SMEs and skills gaps in employment.