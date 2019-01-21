Governors to meet January 31 over CRA revenue sharing plan

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Governors are slated to hold a full council meeting next week on Thursday to deliberate their stand over the third generation revenue sharing formula proposed by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Council of Governors (CoG) Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said this after he led the council in a daylong meeting with the National Treasury, Controller of Budget and CRA to discuss timely disbursement and flow of funds among other issues.

“This meeting was for them to brief us on where they are in terms of allocation of funds and secondly where they are with the third generation of the formula; it was not a day for them to discuss that particular agenda because we have organised to hold a full council meeting on January 31 to discuss that particular issue,” he said.

The Treasury delegation at the meeting was led by Cabinet Administrative Secretary Nelson Gaichuhie while CoG Vice-Chairman Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang’a), Whip Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Mogeni led their team.

Oparanya, who took office following elections held last week comes in at a time when governors are pushing for more allocation of funds to the counties as well as finding ways of helping counties align their development agendas to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four plan.

He underscored the need for counties to receive timely disbursement of funds for citizens to benefit from devolution.

The governors’ lobby has opposed the formula saying it goes against the spirit of devolution.

They noted the new formula was based on new parameters that take into account devolved functions such as health, agriculture, early education and technical training slashes money allocated to marginalized counties and will increase allocations to rich counties over the next five years.

CRA and CoG will meet next month for further input on the proposed formula before it is submitted to the Senate for approval.