Governor Kibwana now wants an audit of Kalonzo’s leadership

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Jan 2 – The deteriorating relationship in the Wiper party has escalated in the New Year, after Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana called for an audit of Kalonzo Musyoka’s leadership since the death of Mulu Mutisya.

Kibwana, who worked as a human rights activist for years, says Ukambani needs a serious meeting of its leaders and people to take stock of what Musyoka’s leadership has achieved at the national level since the demise of Mutisya in 2004.

Kibwana charges that the party leader is destabilising Ukambani leadership and more so in the Wiper party.

“The culture of top leadership is of the thinking that must never be questioned. Those who offer constructive criticism are treated as people who have committed crimes against the apex party bosses,” he says.

In a statement, a tough-talking Kibwana says he is not in self or voluntary exile as suggested by the Wiper party Deputy Organising Secretary Peter Mathuki.

“I have freedoms of association and expression and cannot be forced to do certain things by Mathuki and company,” he adds.

The former Muungano Party leader accuses the top leadership of undermining democracy saying in Wiper, “you have to toe the line.”

“You lead people by their consent in democracies not by chest thumping,” says Kibwana.