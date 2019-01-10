Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria says his life is in danger

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria now claims his life is in danger following his remarks on New Year where he castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta for failing to allocate development projects to his Mount Kenya backyard.

Speaking during a news conference, Kuria attributed the threats to persons whom he described as opportunists taking advantage of the backlash he has received from the President and some of his close allies.

The vocal MP said he has given the details of the threats to the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to investigate.

“To those who might have wanted to exploit the current crisis for selfish objectives, I also urge you to go back to working for our people. I trust that this will put to an end the subtle and not to subtle threats on my life from opportunists details of which I have already shared with the DCI George Kinoti, a man of immerse capabilities and patriotism and who is doing everything possible to investigate the same,” he said.

The seconded term MP told revelers at a New Year Celebration concert in Thika Town where he accused the President of ignoring his Mt Kenya region backyard and focusing on developing areas that voted for the Opposition.

Kuria criticized the Head of State for only visiting the region to issue certificates to recovering alcoholics.

Kuria has also apologized to President Uhuru Kenyatta saying his remarks were not directed to him but to Kiambu County leaders.

“I offer my unmatched apology to the President whom I have worked with and respect so much,” he said. “I have no problem with him launching projects in any part of this country.”

He also says he supports the handshake between President Kenya and Opposition chief Raila Odinga saying he’s a beneficiary of the same.