Fourth suspect arrested over murder of ex-Kilifi Deputy Governor Kamto

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 7 – Police have arrested a fourth suspect over the murder of former Kilifi Deputy Governor Kennedy Kamto.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday evening at Kwa Bulo area in Nyali Constituency.

A firearm that is suspected to have been used in the murder of Kamto was recovered, according to Coast Directorate of Criminal Investigations chief, Joseph Ng’ang’a.

“We have arrested another suspect in connection with Kamto’s murder probe. This is the fourth suspect to have been arrested,” he told the media.

The regional DCI chief indicated they will move to court to seek custodial orders to detain the four suspects for additional days to continue questioning them.

“There are so many things we want from them. Therefore, we will ask the courts to grant us more days to continue with our probe against them. They are key in providing information on Kamto’s killing,” he said.

On Friday, DCI Homicide officers made a breakthrough after arresting three suspects believed to have killed Kamto.

The three were arrested in Kisumu Ndogo area of Nyali Constituency.

A mobile phone, which had been stolen from Kamto’s house help during his murder was recovered.

Kamto was killed by hooded gunmen on the eve of Jamhuri Day at his Nyali residence.

The gunmen stole Sh6,000 and a mobile phone from his house help maid after shooting Kamto twice.