Former Youth Fund boss Bruce Odhiambo is dead

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8- Former Youth Enterprise Fund chairman Bruce Odhiambo is dead.

Odhiambo died at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He has been battling with heart related conditions for months.

He was adversely mentioned in the scandal that rocked the Fund forcing him to step aside and was later charged in court over fraud of Sh180 million.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had picked him in 2014 to chair the Youth Fund Board after the appointment of Gor Semelang’o was revoked.

He was a veteran music producer and owned the Johari Clef record label.