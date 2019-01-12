Form One admission exercise extended by five days

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – The Ministry of Education has extended the form one admission exercise by five days to allow for a hundred percent transition.

According to Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, this will ensure that every child is given an opportunity to learn.

Kipsang stated that both public and private schools need to upload all admitted students into the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) immediately.

“Form One admission process through NEMIS has progressed smoothly since Monday 7th January 2019. However, the leadership of school principals and parents made requests for extension of the reporting date to enable admissions of all learners,”

During the Form One selection exercise on December 3rd 2018, the ministry instructed school principals to receive details of candidates who may wish to join their schools as opposed to those they had been selected to.

The principals were asked to upload the details of such requests onto the NEMIS system for validation and approval at the ministry headquarters.

Kipsang directed all principals who may have issued hard-copy letters to parents to regularise the process by uploading the students’ details onto the online system to fast track the process of validation and approval.

The Ministry of Education further assured parents and guardians that all genuine transfer cases will be considered before the end of the Form One reporting period.

All candidates who sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination in 2018 are expected to report to various national, extra-county, county and sub-county schools countrywide.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed earlier warned that any student admitted to county, extra county or national schools directly by the principals will not access free secondary education funds.