Firearm holders to undergo vetting exercise from Feb 4

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – All firearm holders in Nairobi are set to undergo a four-day mandatory vetting exercise from Monday next week.

According to the Licensing Board Chairman Charles Mukindia, holders need to present supporting documents for all licences acquired as well as all fire arms and ammunition.

“The vetting exercise of all firearm certificate holders is mandatory for all persons in possession of such firearm licenses and permits,” he stated.

“All other regions across the country vetting dates shall be communicated later through print and electronic media.”

He states that upon verification, the holders shall proceed for ballistic analysis at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Following this, a new license smart card shall be issued after 10 days.

He stated that those not requiring to be vetted include the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Prison Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, National Intelligence Service, Kenya Forest Service and other senior government officers in the security sector.