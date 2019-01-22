Ex-Speaker Marende among 14 shortlisted for Police Service Commission job

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende is among fourteen Kenyans who have been shortlisted for interviews for the position of the chairperson of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

According to the Selection Panel appointed to steer the recruitment process, in the category of retired police officers, ten were shortlisted while 39 were shortlisted in the public section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman Stephen Kirogo stated that interviews for the candidates will start on January 28 and end on February 2.

“The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at Annex Board Room Commission House on the date and at the time indicated. The candidates should be at the venue at least 15 minutes before the starting time,” he said.

Kirogo pointed out that they are seeking to recruit three commissioners from the public, a chairman and two others who are retired police officers.

This the exit of the former commissioners headed by Johnston Kavuludi after they stayed in office for six years.

Others shortlisted for the post of the chairman Lady Justice Joice Aluoch, Zachary Mwangi, Elijah Kodoh, Peter Ole Nkuraiya, Mukutar Abdi, Eliud Kinuthia, Lucy Wanja, Elijah Nduati, Irene Wanyoike, Margaret Cheboiywo, Lucy Karuru, Albert Bwire and Kinuthia Wamwangi.

The retired police officers shortlisted include Peter Mwangi, Benjamin Onsongo, Eusabius Laibuta, Lilian Kiamba, Charles Njoka, James Ngului, Swaleh Khalil, John Owino, Margaret Chege and David Ngetich.