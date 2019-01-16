Emotional scene at Chiromo Mortuary as relatives of Riverside attack victims search for loved ones

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Relatives of the victims of the 14 Riverside drive attack have started flocking at Chiromo Mortuary for viewing and identification process.

Emotions are high as they wait to be permitted to view the bodies of their loved ones.

“Why my brother?” an emotional relative could be heard rhetorically asking.

There are no official figures of fatalities so far but sources say there are 9 bodies at the morgue.

“There are 8 bodies and a torso,” an official at the morgue who sought anonymity told Capital News.

More than 12 hours since the attack believed to be terror related happened, Kenya’s special forces with the help of their foreign counterparts were still sweeping around the expansive complex to ensure the threat is completely neutralized.

More than 50 people were rescued between 3 am and 4 am on Wednesday morning.

Loud bangs and sporadic gunshots could still be heard at the complex Wednesday morning.

-How it all started-

The attack started on Tuesday afternoon when armed men drove into the complex aboard two vehicles.

One vehicle exploded right at the gate and as a result two others burnt down.

Another car laden with explosives had been packed a hundred metres away from the complex.

Detectives from the bomb disposal unit detonated the explosives.

The attackers then proceeded inside; in one of the eateries, a suicide bomber blew himself up after throwing grenades and shooting at anyone on sight.

Police officers with the help of civilian firearm holders acted swiftly and managed to rescue hundreds of people working within the luxurious facility.

It’s an attack that came on the day of the anniversary since hundreds of Kenya Defence Forces soldiers were killed during a dawn ambush at their El Adde camp.