Education PS Kipsang says NEMIS is working

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jan 8 – Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has assured Kenyans that the National Information and Management System (NEMIS) is working.

Speaking in Machakos Boys where he oversaw the form one admission process, the PS said the system is taking less than two minutes to capture a student and the student moving to next process.

He was countering information in some of the media sectors that the system is slow and at times not working.

“I can say with certainty that NEMIS is working and we shall engage ourselves moving forward is what else can NEMIS do,” he said.

“NEMIS should not be about admitting and transferring students. It is bigger than that,” he added.

He said that his Ministry will continue to engage school principals and other stakeholders to see what is the other scope that can be developed into NEMIS.

“This is going to be the driver in the education sector and we want it to be able to do more than what is doing right now” he alluded.

In the same function, the chairman Kenya Secondary school Heads who is also the Machakos boys School principal Kahi Indimuli has confirmed that the system of admitting students is smooth.

He said that the system is self-cleaning, clearing any doubts on the system.

“Anytime a parent makes a request in a school and is granted permission and the request is uploaded and approved, the name is removed from the list of original school and placed in the new school”, he said.