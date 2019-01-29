EACC to hand over grabbed Sh2bn land to UoN

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is Tuesday set to hand over a Sh2 billion piece of land in Kilimani to the University of Nairobi (UoN) after it was re-possessed from a private company.

The handover of the property will take place after Aberdares Engineering Contractors Limited agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

According to the anti-graft’s body spokesman Yassin Amaro, the university is now at liberty to use the property which had been the subject of a court dispute for years.

“During the pendency of the consolidated suits, the defendant, Aberdares Engineering Contractors Limited expressed interest to resolve the matter through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism,” he stated.

He stated that the transfer of the land to the institution was registered on July 1, 1964 in the name of the University College Nairobi Council.

He pointed out that the university later sought the intervention of the commission, saying the parcel situated on Galana Road had been grabbed and allocated to a private company.

“The Commission took into account the fact that cases in courts tend to drag for an inordinate long period and being cognizant of the spirit of the Constitution encouraging ADR, agreed to the request.”