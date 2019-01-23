DusitD2 employees killed in terror attack eulogized as hardworking, devoted

Shares

, NAIROBI Kenya, Jan 23 – Employees of dusitD2 hotel who lost their lives in the terror attack have been eulogized as hard-working, devoted and mentors to many.

In a memorial service attended by their families, friends and colleagues at Consolata Shrines, the six were showered with hearty tributes by those who worked close with them including the Hotel’s General Manager Michael Metaxas.

Those honored include the General Manager’s PA Beatrice Mutua, who was praised for her motherly and tender personality that resonated with everyone who knew her.

She has left behind a husband and two children.

“I do not know how to describe Beatrice, being my PA is not an easy job, but Beatrice handled everything with professionalism love and confidence. She and the other five have left a big gap. We will surely miss them,” said Metaxas.

With sadness and grief painted all over his face, Metaxas said the hotel will remain unbowed and its comeback will even be bigger and better.

“I have asked my self many questions like why my staff, why my hotel, why my family; but just like anyone of you; I am yet to find answers. I can however assure you all that we will not allow terrorism to tear us apart or destroy our solidarity; we will rise again,” he assured.

Truphosa Nyaboke , the mother of one was showered with a golden tribute by her close confidant Millicent Juma who even with a shaky voice, tears flowing down her cheeks could not stop describing how Nyaboke fought for her life at the hospital.

“It is still fresh,and the scene may not fade away any time soon; I saw how my friend fought for her life, the doctors did all they could to save her life; she was bleeding profusely but even then, my friend kept fighting,” she said.

“Dear God, if roses grow in heaven, Lord, please pick a bunch and place them in her hands; tell her they are from me; her warm reception when I joined Dusit, the bouquet of flowers; the big smile and the love will forever remain in my heart.”

On the same list was a fierce, confident and a go-getter Bernadette Konjalo who was described as the humblest boss in her department. The young professionals who joined Dusit are said to have been mentored and taken care of by her.

“I cannot find enough words to describe her, she was a mother and a friend who we all wanted to be like, my heart bleeds for her and her family and I pray that she will rest in peace,” her colleague said.

Finally, the brave security personnel’s Dedricks Lemisi and Zachary Nyambwaga together with the hotel’s chef Erickson Momanyi Mogaka were all given a remarkable tribute for their courage and selfless acts that led to safety of other people.

They lost their lives while saving their colleagues and hotel guests.

6 Cellulant staff members were honored on Tuesday in a memorial service held at Christ is the Answer Ministry Church, Valley Road.

They all died in the hands of terrorists who attacked 14 Riverside Drive on 15 January where 21 lives were lost.