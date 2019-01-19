Dusit hotel to hold memorial for 6 employees on Wednesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – Dusit hotel will hold a memorial service for six of its employees who were killed in the Tuesday attack that left 21 people dead.

A statement from the hotel management said the memorial will be held on Wednesday at Consolata Shrine.

The hotel which has temporarily closed following the attack said those killed are Beatrice Mutua, Bernadette Konjaio, Erickson Mogaka, Trufosa Nyaboke, Dedricks Lemisi, and Zachary Nyabwaga.

Michael Metaxas, the hotel’s General Manager had said on Thursday that three workers were recovering in hospital following the attack, when he announced 4 had been killed. But the number has since increased to 6.

Dusit hotel and Cellulant, a digital payment service provider lost a similar number of people in the attack.

Cellulant said it will also hold a memorial at Christ is the Answer Ministry (CITAM) on Valley Road on Tuesday next week.

Staff Cellulant lost include a product developer Ashford Kuria, an information security expert Dennis Mwaniki, a manager in charge of Cellulant hub Jeremiah Mbaria, a quality assurance officer John Ndiritu, a software engineer Kelvin Gitonga and an implementation engineer Wilfred Kareithi.

The attack also claimed the lives of two foreign nationals, Luke Potter (Briton) and Jason Spindler (a US citizen).

Potter worked for Gatsby Africa, a charity organization as its Africa programmes director, while Spindler was the director of a business development firm based in Nairobi. Spindler had survived the September 11 attack in New York in 2001.

Football enthusiast James Oduor, who was known to friends as Odu Cobra also died in the attack. He worked at LG Electronics, and had tweeted during the attack asking “”What’s happening at 14 Riverside man. We’re trapped in our buildings. Gunshots and non-stop explosions.”

Two others killed in the attack were two close friends–Abdalla Sheikh Dahir and Feisal Rashid Ahmed-who are said to have been working on a project for Adam Smith International (ASI) called the Somalia Stability Fund aimed at fostering peace in Somalia through more than 100 local communities.

Six suspects were arraigned in court on Friday over the attack staged by four heavily armed terrorists and a suicide bomber who blew himself up on arrival.

Police continue to round up more suspects—including a father and wife of the suicide bomber who has been identified as Mahir Khalid Riziki aged 25.