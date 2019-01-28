DPP directed to respond to claims 4 murder suspects mistreated

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – The High Court has directed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to file a response to an application by four suspects who claim they were mistreated while in custody.

Justice James Wakiaga gave the DPP up to Tuesday to reply to the allegations raised by Doyo Galagalo, Galyo Guyo, Galgalo alias Wararo Makanya Bokayo Dida and Somu Huka, who are to be charged over the murder of George Godana Darara.

The judge further directed that Darara be taken to the Mathare Hospital for mental check-up before plea is taken.

He said that the investigating officer should take up the matter to ensure that suspect is mentally examined and report be filed in court Tuesday when the suspects appear for directions of their murder case.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Jacinta Nyamosi said that the suspects and others not in court jointly murdered Darara on December 16, 2018 at Gargasa area in Quilta Korora location in Marsabit Central County.

The judge will also give directions whether the case should be heard in Nairobi or Meru.